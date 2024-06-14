Pos Malaysia launches online payment for Ubat Melalui Pos service

KUCHING (June 14): National post and parcel service provider Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) has announced the launch of an online payment system for its Ubat Melalui Pos (UMP) service in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Kiplepay.

Pos Malaysia said this significant upgrade reflects a joint commitment to enhance healthcare accessibility and convenience for Malaysians, particularly for those with limited ability to visit healthcare facilities.

The UMP service, operational since 2011, has been pivotal in ensuring patients receive their prescribed medications directly at their doorsteps, delivering essential services and convenience at the same time.

Between July and December last year, UMP and Pos Malaysia delivered more than 348,501 prescription parcels, underlining its crucial role in supporting MoH’s healthcare initiatives.

The newly-introduced online payment feature, integrated through Pos Malaysia’s payment gateway into the MoH’s MyUBAT app, allows patients to make secure and convenient payments from anywhere.

This system supports a variety of payment methods including credit and debit cards and online banking, ensuring a seamless transaction experience for all users.

“This initiative showcases our commitment to innovation and accessibility in healthcare. By seamlessly integrating this cutting-edge payment technology into the UMP service, we’re streamlining operations and ensuring easy access and convenience for all,” Pos Malaysia group chief executive officer Charles Brewer said in a statement.

“With an unmatched last-mile delivery network that reaches over 11 million addresses and more than 3,500 touchpoints across the nation, Pos Malaysia stands as a pivotal force in linking communities and businesses.”

He said the introduction of online payment for UMP reflects Pos Malaysia’s dedication to innovation and efforts in enhancing its services.

“Pos Malaysia is passionate about building trust to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow,” he said.

MoH Pharmacy Services senior director Norhaliza A Halim expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “The introduction of an online payment option through this partnership not only aligns with our digital transformation goals but also significantly enhances the user experience.”

She said it simplifies the process for patients, many of whom depend on this essential service for their monthly medication needs.

Executive director of Malaysia’s leading fintech e-wallet and payment company, Kiplepay Sdn Bhd, Norhizam Kadir is excited about the success of the collaboration.

“We are thrilled to be part of revolutionising digital payments with secure transactions, seamless experiences, and unparalleled convenience.

“We are committed to delivering innovation that will provide hassle-free digital accessibility to everyone and cater to the ever-changing needs of our customers,” he said.

The UMP service is available at 394 MoH healthcare facilities nationwide.

Access the MyUBAT mobile application through Google Play, the App Store, or AppGallery to register and make use of the online payment feature.

For more information, visit https://myubat.pharmacy.gov.my.

Stay connected with Pos Malaysia via www.pos.com.my, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or LinkedIn.