RM10 bln for DID projects in S’wak but dept short of engineers, says director

LAWAS (June 14): A total of RM10 billion has been allocated for implementation of 1,225 high-impact projects to address the issues related to the existing drainage and irrigation system across the state, said Sarawak Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) director Datu Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi.

However, to ensure that the projects are implemented successfully and completed timely, more engineers are needed, he added.

“The number of projects to be implemented by DID Sarawak is approximately 1,225 projects under various programmes funded by the federal government and also the Sarawak government.

“Out of that number, 220 projects are under the management of the head office and the remaining 1,005 projects are currently in the planning stage at the DID Division level throughout Sarawak and cost approximately RM10 billion,” he said after chairing the department’s development meeting in Lawas on Thursday.

Also present was Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong.

Ahmad Denney said the department has submitted an application to the Sarawak government to increase the number of its staff to address shortage of personnel.

“It is true that we are facing constraints now due to the lack of engineering staff, and we have forwarded the proposal to the Sarawak government so that we can increase our manpower.

“We had applied for approximately 331 personnel, of which 150 should be engineers to help us implement the projects,” he said.