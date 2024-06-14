RM10,000 awaits ‘Kumang Gawai Dayak Bintulu 2024’ winner

BINTULU (June 14): The ‘Kumang Gawai Dayak Bintulu 2024’ is offering its ‘Kumang’ (winner) RM10,000, and the first and second runners-up, namely ‘Lulung’ and ‘Selinggar Matahari’, RM7,000 and RM5,000 respectively.

The ‘Ngepan Pemadu Manah’ winner, meanwhile, will walk away with a cash prize of RM2,000.

Being the highlight of the divisional-level Gawai Dayak celebration, the ethnic beauty pageant will be staged at Dinner World Restaurant this evening, where 10 finalists will be vying for the crown.

A total of 15 contestants took part in the screening stage at BDA Auditorium Wisma Bintulu on Wednesday.

Tatau district administrative officer Winnie Dian, who is the competition’s organising chairperson, said participants showcased their ‘Pengelandik main asal’ (talent) during the screening stage, and for the final stage, their intelligence quotient (IQ) will be evaluated during the question-and-answer section.

She said the organising committee for the event included the Bintulu Development Authority, Tatau District Office, Sarawak Public Communications Unit Bintulu Division (Ukas), Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Bintulu and SIDS Kemena.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend the dinner, which will be officiated by Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.