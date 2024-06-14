Sabah’s first cement plant receives certifications

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s first integrated clinker and cement manufacturing plant (ILPP) located in Lahad Datu, Makin Teguh Sdn Bhd (MTSB) has obtained the Product Certificate of Conformity certification for cement products from Construction Research Institute of Malaysia (CREAM) after undergoing the requisite product testing procedures and audit of the manufacturing plant facilities.

During the certification handing over ceremony on Friday, MTSB also received Standard Compliance Certificate (Building Materials) from Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

MTSB director Dato Awang Ahmad said the certification marks an important milestone for the local construction industry with the emergence of local production of cement utilising local natural resources which is poised to fulfil the local demand for cement in the east coast of Sabah.

“The outlook for Sabah’s clinker and cement industry is favourable given the high cement prices in Sabah compared with the rest of Malaysia and ILPP’s proximity to the Brunei–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

“The already high price of cement in Sabah has been made worse in recent months due to the drastic increase in logistics costs and recent all-time high in foreign exchange rates, given that the USD is currently trading at 1USD to RM4.70.

“This is why the commencement of operations of Sabah’s only integrated cement manufacturing plant is a timely one as our beloved state can no longer afford to rely on 100 per cent imported clinker and cement,” he said.

According to Awang, Sabah has an annual demand of between 1.2 million to 1.4 million metric tons of cement per year. These numbers do not include the future development projects planned and the implementation of new projects in the east coast of Sabah.

MTSB hopes to be able to cater for the local demand and ensure that there is no shortage of cement in the east coast.

“MTSB has expended huge sums in upgrading and maintaining the surrounding infrastructure including construction of a bridge over the Taliwas River in order to reduce cost of transport.

“In addition to this, the Group constructed the Electricity Reticulation System on a private funding basis and are in the process of adding to the power and energy requirements through addition of solar power.

“This is envisaged to reduce the plant’s overall carbon footprint. Being a local investor, MTSB had taken a proactive role in upgrading the necessary infrastructure which was necessary,” he added.

Awang also said as a Sabahan company, MTSB recognised that this industry would face challenges given the lack of infrastructures and electricity. However, the Group had taken the long-term view that this were necessary sacrifices required not only to build a plant but a new industry for Sabah which was spearheaded by Sabahans and also financed by Sabahans.

“It is normal for any new industry to face teething problems but with time we are confident of improving our service to our customers and hope that MTSB can make a positive impact to the local construction industry.

“We originally planned to run the plant with a larger team from China, but after the first year, our Chinese technical team were very impressed with the local team and decided to recruit more local workforce and give them on the job training using a mentor-mentee and apprenticeship training model scheme.

“In time, we have developed a reliable local team and are confident that the technology transfer training will produce well-trained Sabahans who are able to run the plant,” he further elaborated.

The company is expecting to engage more local Bumiputera to participate in the cement industry, in line with the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s vision of getting more locals to be involved in the economic development in Sabah.

The Product Certificate of Conformity certification from CREAM was handed over to Awang by the manager of Centre for Quality Assurance and Certification (CQAC), Syed Hazni And Gani.

Meanwhile, Standard Compliance Certificate (Building Materials) from CIDB was handed over by Sabah director Nazri Zakaria.