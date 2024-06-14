Several Kuching roads to close for Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade  

KUCHING (June 14): Several roads here will close today and tomorrow (June 14-15) for the Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade 2024.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the roads will be closed today from 2pm until the rehearsal ends, while tomorrow the road closures will be from 6.30am until the end of the event.

“Among the roads closed during the two days are Jalan Market/Jalan Masjid, Jalan Gambier/Jalan Power, Jalan Old Court House/Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Jalan Carpenter, Jalan Wawasan/Jalan Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Lebuh Wayang/Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Padungan/Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Abell traffic light/Jalan Petanak, and Sri Aman roundabout/Jalan Abell junction.

“Visitors are advised to park their vehicles at the following public parking areas: Reservoir Park, Bangunan Saujana, Taman Budaya, Top Spot car park, Sarawak Plaza car park, Civic Centre, Tun Jugah building, Medan Pelita building, Plaza Merdeka car park, and Plaza Aurora car park,” he said in a statement.

He also reminded the public that flying drones without permission is prohibited for safety reasons.

“Approval must be obtained from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and all instructions from on-duty police officers must be followed.

“Road closures and diversions will be lifted based on the current situation,” said Mancha.