SGH Radiotherapy Unit gets RM100,000 grant to improve patient comfort

KUCHING (June 14): The Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Radiotherapy Unit (RTU) of Radiation and Oncology Services has received an RM100,000 grant to make its environment more conducive for cancer treatment.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bandar Kuching Parliamentary Service Centre grant was for the RTU to install heavy-duty curtains and upgrade its digital facilities in the ward to ensure cancer patients receive treatment in a comfortable environment and with privacy.

“In my previous visits, we were informed of the different needs including partition curtains. Now, patients can have more privacy, especially during procedures.

“Before this, the beds are open with no privacy and may have been a bit uncomfortable for them and even family members,” he said in a statement today.

Yii said the allocation was also to purchase more digital assets including computers to enable doctors to do digital discharge sheets for patients, which make the process quicker and allow easier tracing of vital information.

He added it was also used to help with upgrading the numbering system at the oncology clinic.

“With such upgrades, patients can go for their appointments at the doctors room based on the numbering system, which is more efficient and simple with less hassle,” he said.

Yii said he has been paying attention to medical welfare issues in the constituency, particularly SGH, since he was elected MP.

As the leading hospital in Sarawak, he said SGH must keep up with the times in terms of equipment hardware and software, and meet advanced medical technology indicators so that medical staff can work efficiently, thereby improving the quality of care for patients.

“We will actively cooperate with the Ministry of Health to continue striving for the greatest benefits for SGH and government clinics in my constituency so that the people can enjoy high-quality medical and health services,” he added.