Song Foochow Association elects new committee for 2024-2025 term

KAPIT (June 14): An annual general meeting held here Wednesday saw Lee Kuok Chan unanimously re-elected as chairman of Song Foochow Association for the 2024-2025 term.

Assisting him are Lau Siaw Yien (vice chairperson), Wong Le Ching (secretary), Jason Kong (assistant secretary), Lo Wei Chiong (treasurer), and Ling Kiu Yin (assistant treasurer).

The election was supervised by Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo and Kapitan Ling Hung Pin.

Also appointed during the annual general meeting were Helen Soh as Women chief, and Lau Pek Kweng as Youth chief.

Members of the committee comprise Joseph Lau and Lau Kian Lin (social welfare), Ling Ek Kian and Kho Zhen Siong (children’s education), Po Tai Wei and Wong Sing Teck (general affairs), Wong Kiiun Kee and Lee Wang (public relations), and Lee Pu Tel (ordinary member).