S’wak delegation visits Canada’s TRCA to benchmark best conservation practices

KUCHING (June 14): A delegation led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan on Wednesday visited the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) in Canada to benchmark best practices for the conservation and rehabilitation of former sand and gravel mining sites in Sarawak.

The Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said in a statement yesterday that TRCA is responsible for the conservation and rehabilitation of ecosystems to protect and restore the watersheds of Toronto.

“TRCA adopts an integrated approach by implementing low-impact development projects such as conservation parks and sport and recreational facilities through public-private partnership.

“Since 1957, TRCA through the provincial Conservation Authorities Act has taken action to enhance Ontario’s natural environment and protect land, water and communities from the impacts of flooding and increasingly extreme weather events,” he said.

Awang Tengah also said TRCA officials were impressed with Sarawak’s conservation and rehabilitation plan, which was shared during the engagement session.

“They would like to collaborate in the implementation of the plan,” he added.

Among those in the Sarawak delegation are Awang Tengah’s deputy minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh, and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.