S’wak healthcare matters to be decided in July’s MA63 meeting, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (June 14): Sarawak is still waiting for the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to decide over matters pertaining to the state healthcare services, said deputy premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the matter would be discussed in the upcoming Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Council Meeting expected next month.

“The Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has mentioned (about the meeting), and I believe he said next month in July.

“We are waiting for the Prime Minister who will chair the meeting. Because our technical committee has made some progress, but we still need the final committee (to decide) that is the Prime Minister.

“It is not just about health because MA63 has many issues that remain unresolved.

“This matter is a journey. It is the roadmap we want to follow. It cannot be achieved in such a short time,” he said.

Dr Sim was speaking during the launching of the Heart2Miss programme at the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Auditorium here today.

Earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the demands concerning MA63 will be discussed in the Implementation Council Meeting in July before it can be presented to the federal cabinet for policy decision-making.

He said the technical committee of MA63 Implementation Action Council had in their recent meeting agreed to bring these legal interpretations to the July’s highest council meeting before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the presence of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah’s Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“There are differing legal views between the federal and state levels. Therefore, these issues need to be brought to the highest council to determine their direction,” said Fadillah.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim also said that Sarawak needs at least RM17 billion for the refurbishment and new construction of government hospitals and clinics that have become dilapidated in Sarawak, adding that the MA63 technical committee would look into the matter.

“I have presented this matter in the winding-up speech at the last State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session that Sarawak needs RM17 billion to the Prime Minister.

“And the Prime Minister knows what the Sarawak government has offered and they have a technical committee to see how much they want.

“This includes if Sarawak needs to prioritise which one to pay first,” he said.

Also present during the Heart2Miss programme were AstraZeneca Malaysia president Vinod Narayanan, Head of Clinical Research Centre Dr Alan Fong, and SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung among others.