Telang Usan Hotel cannon thieves plead guilty, jailed six months

KUCHING (June 14): Three men were each sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to stealing two antique brass cannons from the entrance of Telang Usan Hotel early this month.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Chin Jih Yih, Wan Osman Yamani Wan Adruce, and Hilton Jovi Harryson Lily on their own guilty pleas to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for up to seven years in prison, or a fine, or both.

The trio committed the offence at Telang Usan Hotel, Jalan Ban Hock Road here at 2.25am on June 5.

Based on the facts of the case, the hotel’s security guard heard a noise outside the premises and proceeded to conduct an inspection.

He then discovered two antique brass cannons had been removed from the hotel’s entrance, but did not see anyone in the vicinity of the premises.

Acting on a report lodged, police arrested Chin, Wan Osman Yamani, and Hilton separately between June 9 and 11.

Based on the location provided by the trio, police recovered the stolen cannons, which had been hidden in a bush.

Footage from the hotel’s security camera also confirmed the theft had been perpetrated by the men.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted, while all three did not have legal representation.

In a previous report, Telang Usan Hotel general manager Audrey Wan Ullok told The Borneo Post that the two cannons were family heirlooms with significant value to the hotel.

She said the two antiques, belonging to her father Datuk Stephen Wan Ullok, had been bolted to the concrete floor at the entrance since the hotel opened 34 years ago.