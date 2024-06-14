The miracle of rallying together to save a baby’s life

ELEVEN-MONTH-OLD Zehan, who hails from Indonesia, was the picture of health when he touched down at the Penang International Airport for the second time recently. Just six months ago, however, his first arrival in Penang was a different story. The baby, then five months old, was suffering from a massive teratoma that had invaded his abdomen and was compromising his breathing. He was rushed to Island Hospital.

“Baby Zehan’s condition was life-threatening when he came to us. The tumour was nearly half his weight and had suppressed his breathing!” shared Dr Badrul Hisham Yeap, the hospital’s adult and paediatric surgeon, who took up his case.

Nevertheless, Dr Badrul and his team, which also included paediatricians Dr Ho Sheau Chui and Dr Tan Pek Yong, and anaesthetist Dr Zainisda Zainuddin, were confident that they could help the baby.

In addition to the complexities of operating on a five-month-old, the procedure involved a complicated step that is rarely conducted, even on adults.

“We discovered that the tumour was occupying almost the entire abdomen and stuck to the major organs like the stomach and pancreas. Most importantly, it was encasing a major blood vessel in the liver, which caused much concern. In order to ensure that the tumour was removed completely and in one piece, I had to resect a segment of this blood vessel before reconstructing it,” explained Dr Badrul.

A prominent medical tourism hospital and finalist in Malaysia’s premier Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital programme by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, Island Hospital has over 80 specialists in diverse areas and is continually investing in cutting-edge technology to ensure a high standard of care for its patients. It is this combination of expertise and advanced medical innovations that has significantly facilitated the management of complex cases like this.

“A key aspect of the success of Baby Zehan’s case is the expertise that each member of the team brought to the table; for example, our anaesthetist, who supported the baby’s heart and lung function, and made sure his blood pressure was normal throughout the procedure,” said Dr Badrul.

He also espouses the necessity of having the right equipment on hand. “These days, we have a lot of tools at our disposal. For this baby in particular, one of the most important things for him was not to lose a lot of blood. The instruments we used helped to minimise that,” he added.

In a heartwarming turn of events, one of the issues faced by Zehan’s family was a lack of sufficient funds to afford this complex and complicated treatment. As Baby Zehan was deteriorating and needed the life-saving surgery urgently, Dr Badrul led the team of doctors to gather their resources and initiate a fund collection endeavour. There were also donors from Indonesia and Penang, including a group of international school children, who jumped in to contribute.

When asked what motivated him to offer his services for this case, Dr Badrul smiled, “We knew it would be a very challenging process, but we were certain that we could save the baby. So, we took the initiative to collect funds for the baby. Ultimately, I think being able to save a life is always worth it, no matter how much it costs!”

This success story has spurred Dr Badrul and his colleagues to look into establishing a proper fund to better help the underprivileged population obtain the medical care they deserve, no matter where they come from.

“With Zehan, we had so many lucky breaks; so many people who helped. We will definitely look into conceiving a structured programme to continue this endeavour,” concluded Dr Badrul.

Today, Zehan is a thriving baby boy who is hitting all his developmental milestones. His remarkable recovery is a testament to the power of collective effort and compassion.

Watch a video of Baby Zehan’s follow-up visit to Penang recently.

For more details on Island Hospital, go to www.islandhospital.com or Facebook.

