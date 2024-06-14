TYT receives courtesy call from Gawai Dayak Festival organising committee

KUCHING (June 14): Head of State Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi received a courtesy call from the Gawai Dayak Festival 2024 organising committee at the Astana here today.

The visit was led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the committee’s advisor, said a press release.

During the visit, the organising committee briefed the governor on the preparations for the Gawai festival’s dinner, and invited Wan Junaidi and Fauziah to be the guests of honour.

According to Uggah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are expected to attend the dinner scheduled for June 22 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

“The governor will also participate in the ‘Sarawak Harmony Walk’, which will be held at Padang Merdeka here on June 28,” he said.

Some 5,000 participants from government agencies and the public are expected to participate in the walk, covering a distance of 2.04km starting from Padang Merdeka.

Accompanying Uggah today were Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is also the Gawai Dayak Festival 2024 working committee chairman; Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai; and Unit for Other Religions director Datu Jack Aman Luat.