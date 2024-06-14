UMS protesters refuse to hand over memorandum to State Govt

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): The #KamiMahuAir group who staged a peaceful assembly to demand solution to water problem at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) on Friday, refused to hand over the memorandum to the Sabah State Government and its members yelled at Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

The rally, which was organised by Suara Mahasiswa, saw about 50 of its members walk from UMS at 2pm towards Menara Kinabalu.

As they were relaying their messages in front of Menara Kinabalu, Shahelmey and State Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Fairuz Renddan arrived to meet them.

Upon seeing Shahelmey and Fairuz, one of the rally goers raised his voices demanding that the minister and assistant minister not to interfere with their program.

“We are voicing the people’s voice for the people now. Can’t both of you wait and listen to us?” said the rally goers.

The situation escalated when no compromise between both sides forced the police to intervene to control the situation.

The rally goers also refused to hand over the memorandum to Shahelmey but insisted that they will only pass it personally to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

For a brief moment, Shahelmey was seen to have lost his cool over the situation but managed to calm down.

When met by the media, Shahelmey, who is also State Public Works Minister, said that he came down to see the group on behalf of the Chief Minister.

“I am just a normal citizen. I am listening to them. But it seems that they have no respect.

“It seems like they are playing with their game just to get media coverage,” he said.

Shahelmey added that the government would continue to address the water issue but it will not be solved overnight.

The rally organiser, Hamdin Nordin, 23, from Sandakan, however, defended that being labelled as “rude” is subjective.

“Peaceful assembly is when we do not bring any weapon. As for uttering bad words, it is subjective,” he said, adding the rally participants would camp outside Menara Kinabalu until they hand over the memorandum to Hajiji.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda then informed the group that Fairuz had conveyed the message that Hajiji would meet the rally organiser next week and urged the group to disperse, but they refused to comply.

The rally goers then sat on the ground and continued with their programme.

When asked about the situation of the assembly, Kasim said the rally was under control as it only involved a small number of people that wished to meet with Hajiji.

“For now, we just allowed them to sit there and voice out what they want. Of course they do not have the permission but we are handling them,” he said.

When asked if the police would take any action as there was no police permit, he said police will investigate and determine under what action to take against the rally goers.

“We will open investigation papers and if the court refuses to take action against them, then as the district police chief, I can compound the organiser,” he said, adding the police personnel stationed at the area outnumbered the rally group.