Urgent meeting called to address MM2H agents licensing issues

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): The Sabah MM2H (SBH-MM2H) Agents Association urgently calls for a meeting with the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) and the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KePKAS) to address the critical licensing issues affecting licensed agents of Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

“We urge both the Federal Motac and the State KePKAS to collaborate and expedite the resolution of our licensing issues. This joint effort is essential for the success of Malaysia Madani and to ensure the continued

provision of quality services to our foreign SBH-MM2H clients,” said SBH-MM2H Protem Agent Association president Jenny Ngu in a statement on Friday.

Jenny said the SBH-MM2H Committee, representing agents affected by the delayed launch of the SBH-MM2H program, expressed concern over the suspension’s impact.

“Before Covid-19, many licensed agents operated successfully. However, the suspension has led to numerous agents ceasing operations. Currently, only 17

licensed agents remain in Sabah, facing operational challenges and losses,” she said.

“Our experienced agents have been dedicatedly serving foreign MM2H clients since the programme’s inception. The previously MM2H program, being a 5+5 years

initiative, requires long-term commitment to assist foreign applicants in assessing eligibility, conducting health checks, obtaining medical insurance, providing educational support for their children, and offering medical and housing assistance.

“Our members are also compulsory members of the MM2H Consultants Association (MM2HCA). Together, we strive to maintain professionalism and ethical standards, promoting a positive image of Malaysia. We believe only professional agents are able to deliver the professionalism and long-lasting service of 5+5 years to respective applicants as successful applicants would need our services to update, renew and apply for other interim applications such as partial withdrawal of deposit sums and/or application for change of residential properties after five years and/or application for partial withdrawal of deposit for medical purposes,” she added.

Furthermore, she said licensed agents will serve existing clients and applicants who are above 50 years old that are exempted from purchasing property.

To provide a clearer understanding of the program’s impact and potential, SBH-MM2H Agents Association proposes publicly sharing detailed MM2H approval statistics of Malaysia.

Transparent data on application numbers, approval rates, and demographic insights will enable stakeholders to fully appreciate the program’s benefits and identify areas for improvement, thereby fostering greater trust and collaboration.

“To ensure clarity and transparency, we propose

sharing a chronological order of events leading to the current situation. This will provide stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the steps taken, decisions made, and challenges faced in the implementation of the SBH-MM2H program,” said Jenny.

The Sabah MM2H (SBH-MM2H) Agents Association supports the recent announcement by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor regarding the launch of the SBH-MM2H programme.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing Sabah’s appeal as a destination for long-term foreign residents.

The Chief Minister’s emphasis on appointing SBH-MM2H licensed agents from local Sabah companies is a commendable step towards supporting local businesses.

Jenny also said the Sabah MM2H Agents Association remains committed to the growth and success of the SBH-MM2H program and the positive impact it brings to Sabah.

“We look forward to a prompt and effective resolution to these pressing issues,” she said.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister announced that Sabah will proceed with its own My Second Home programme.

Hajiji said he would inform Motac that the state would start the Sabah My Second Home (SM2H) programme.

Sabah was supposed to launch the programme on June 1, 2024 but Motac on May 27 issued a directive to suspend the operations of all licensed agents handling MM2H applications, including those in Sabah and Sarawak.

On Friday, Motac Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the newly introduced MM2H programme had been approved by the Cabinet and requires agents and overseas counterparts to register.

He said that agents and its overseas counterpart agencies must register with the ministry to allow them to charge foreigners consulting or service fees.

This decision is part of the ministry’s bid to regulate MM2H programme agents and consultancy firms.