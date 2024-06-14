Xinhua, Reuters presidents hold talks on cooperation

NEW YORK (June 14): President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua on Wednesday met here with Paul Bascobert, president of Reuters, on promoting cooperation and topics of mutual interest.

Building upon bilateral cooperation in nearly 70 years, the two sides have seen frequent high-level exchanges and new developments in cooperation in recent years, said Fu, who heads a delegation in the United States.

Fu expressed his hope that the two organizations reinforce mutually beneficial cooperation on the utilization of emerging technologies, international news services, and others.

Bascobert said the two sides jointly built the World Media Summit, which became a very important conference for the media industry, and he looks forward to sharing the latest developments of artificial intelligence in the industry at the next World Media Summit.

Bascobert noted the importance of working together and helping to guide different cultures toward mutual understanding.

The two sides also exchanged ideas on artificial intelligence, video services, and opportunities in tourism promotion. – Xinhua