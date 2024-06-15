12 illegal foreign workers nabbed at popular Miri eatery

MIRI (June 15): The Immigration Department has detained 12 illegal foreign workers at a popular eatery here on Thursday.

The department in a Facebook post said they were detained for not having valid working permits.

“All of the foreigners involved were detained for further investigation and the case was investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” it said.

The department advised employers to be more responsible and apply for working permits for their foreign workers to avoid legal action.

“Foreigners who intend to work in Sarawak are advised to apply for valid and appropriate work permits in accordance with the provisions of Malaysian law,” it added.