A brief history of Kuching hawkers since the 1950s

I TRIED searching on Google for information about the history of hawkers in Kuching, but could only find a section on ‘Sarawakian cuisine’ in Wikipedia and various smaller articles referencing Kuching food courts, the foods available and description of dishes, with many photographs and some reviews.

Nothing substantive has been written about the brief history of Kuching hawkers, their origins and how and when they had actually started.

In 2012, Regina Fabiny of Leisure Guides Publications was tasked with researching and publishing an ‘Official Guide to Sarawak’, which was commissioned by the state government.

It took her three years, and the guide was eventually published in 2015 as a 416-page authoritative and well-researched work, which has never been paralleled or superseded since.

It is now out of print.

Included in a section entitled ‘The Flavours of Sarawak’, a 19-page spread lavished with photographs describing various local cuisines which I was invited to contribute.

However there was not sufficient space available for any information of the ‘history or evolution of food hawkers’ in the country.

That would be worthy of an entire book, especially now with an organisation like our ‘Culinary Arts Sarawak’ launched a couple of years back, as well as a newly-proposed culinary arts centre, to be entirely devoted to our food culture, to be built in Kuching in the near future.

Most of the history of Kuching hawkers can only be obtained by verbally interviewing those ‘Baby Boomers’ and others who can recall with fondness and accuracy how our food-hawking culture had started, probably just after the Japanese War, which had ended in 1945.

Over the years, enthusiasts have posted many short anecdotes too on social media like Facebook.

From a personal perspective, I can recount my own experience about my earliest encounters with food hawkers. This, I will endeavour to impart in this column – it is certainly just scratching the surface, but also gives me a chance to revisit many what I’d call my ‘Ratatouille’ moments of my first experiences of certain dishes.

For the non-movie fan, a ‘Ratatouille moment’ is when one experiences a flashback in sensory memory to a taste, flavour or sensation when eating/drinking some food item, which brings one back momentarily to either the very first time he had tasted it, or how it used to taste as in his mother’s home cooking. It is derived from the Pixar movie of the same name, which was a big hit in 2007 when it was released. To further understand it, do watch the movie.

In the mid-1950s, food vendors who were mobile had usually used bicycles and tricycles to hawk their wares.

I remember, as a six-year-old, the ice-cream man with bell in hand and an attached umbrella that he would unfold when he stopped at certain locations to serve his ice-cream in cones, tucked between slices of white bread or buns, or lopped into containers that you must bring your own cup or holder.

Then there were the satay sellers, usually operating between mid-afternoon and the twilight time, with their homemade tin barbeque pits, usually rectangular, filled with burning charcoal and he would be setting it up; fanning the fire, and with a squashed stick of lemongrass, spreading cooking oil onto the sticks of chicken or beef cooked over an open fire.

The ‘kwah’ (peanut sauce) would be scooped from sizable containers; slices of cucumber and onions would be cut on the spot.

The aroma from the smoke was sensory heaven!

Around the same time, the number of coffeeshops operating around Kuching (then-) town could be counted in two hands: there were the famous Hock Hai (the so called dim sum, but actually just dumplings, ‘siew mai’, ‘ha-kao’, ‘loh mai kai’ and a couple of others) at the then-Rock Road facing the General Post Office; Meng Heng for ‘laksa’ at Carpenter Street; the Lau Yah Keng Temple food court and the other temple at the end of Ewe Hai Street (where the original Ta Wan Kung’s ‘kolo mee’ family had started); and their rival at the five-foot-way just opposite on Wayang Street (now to be found at Ang Hor and Top Ten).

At the corner of Bishopsgate Street was the birthplace of the famous ‘Noodle Descendants’ (now with family branches at Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce and Jalan Song).

At Carpenter Street, there was also ‘Ann Lee’, which was then a proper restaurant; and ‘Chia Heng’, a famous Teochew restaurant at the corner of China Street, which had only operated at night and some Foochow ‘towkays’ (businessmen) from Sibu were known to have flown in just to partake of the famous chef’s cooking.

At India Street (now a pedestrian open-mall) one could find the famous old ‘Malaya & Jubilee’ restaurants serving halal food, and a multiracial corner shop at the end of the street facing the old taxi stand, which had excellent ‘Mee Jawa’.

The ‘Tiger Garden’ (named after the signage advertising the famous beer, which was hoarded for years above the corner shop’s entire wall space) had the best ‘Old Woman Chicken Rice’.

On the Main Bazaar itself, facing Kuching’s oldest temple Tua Pek Kong, was one of those unique shops that served both halal and non-halal foods, and had one of the best ‘Mee Jawa’ in town.

Today, it has moved to somewhere near the Taman Sukma area, but a relative still operates there.

Further down Main Bazaar, there used to be a couple of very good traditional Chinese ‘kopitiams’ selling excellent ‘laksa’; one had a small aviary of singing birds just kept aloof in cages at the rear of the shop.

Those old shops were narrow, but measured well over 100 feet in length. They have since relocated – a remnant of one now operates at Lau Ya Keng.

If you had gone down Jalan Padungan, there were a couple of old famous names like ‘Loke Restaurant’ (with the Chinese-style curry gravy, ‘charsio’ and barbequed pork) and the old names of ‘Min Hong Kee’, famed for porridge, and the pork leg purveyors called ‘Yew Liang’ and ‘Ah Too’.

One must not miss out mentioning the Open Air Market stalls, and they were separated by a carpark into the front ‘Fire Tower’ block, which operated from morning till night.

The famous stalls sold dumplings, ‘siew mai’ and soya bean sauce; the famous ‘Ah Mui Beef Noodle’ was there, so too the ‘red kolo mee’ at the corner with fried ‘char-kuih’, both salty and sweet; a trio of desserts stalls popularly known as ‘ang-tao peng’, ‘ABC’ and ‘ngo mee tng’ – crushed ice with lots of selections, as well as ‘char-kuih tiaw’, chicken rice and duck and fish porridge.

The other Open Air Market-faced Power Street operated from around 5.30pm till the following morning – a trio of non-halal pork porridge stalls, a handful of fry-and-cook stalls that had seen the beginning of the famous ‘It Hng’, or ’11 Fingers’ Teochew chef and ‘towkay’, backed by a number of halal Muslim food outlets.

I remember that during the years of the Indonesian Confrontation (1963-1966) when English and Australian soldiers were billeted here, the evenings at the Open Air Market had seen packs of them eating and drinking well into the early hours.

A few disagreements and fistfights had broken out many times!

Between 1950 till the late 1970s, it can be safely surmised that the number of food hawker stalls either sited on their own within housing estates like Kenyalang Park, Poh Kwong Park, Batu Kawa, Mile 3, Green Road or within the ‘kampongs’ (villages), or at the places I had mentioned, had remained stable and not grown or increased in numbers by much.

It was the arrival of ‘the food court concept’ with the launch of Kuching’s first – Thompson Corner at Nanas Road sometime in the 1990s – that had changed the entire food hawker experience here forever.

Within a couple of years, the town had seen a giant leap into the food and beverage retail trade, with the smart and brilliant introduction of huge spaces – usually a minimum of three shoplots, empowered with a wide selection of food and drinks – both halal and non-halal; local and international – served in a clean, neat, well laid-out space, brightly lit, and with super-efficient service and conducive atmosphere, the customers had flocked in by the hundreds, and then thousands.

Retail prices too had taken a leap upwards, never to descend again.

By the end of the decade, food courts had sprung up everywhere in every little town, and made a number of instant millionaire operators almost ‘overnight’.

The trend has continued till today, and shows no sign of ebbing. The latest now is to go in for newer, high-end concept outlets specialising in certain foods or drinks, with artsy interior décor and location being prime attractions.

With the generations of those born after 1990 now attaining maturity and coming into their own, their purchasing power and individualistic needs and wants as well as finding ways to entertain themselves locally, with many having either studied abroad or have travelled widely, we have reached a stage where those with the means are forever seeking newer and more innovative experiences, and food and drinks will always be a prerequisite to start with.

With every commercial complex that has sprouted up within the Greater Kuching, I have seen many new food-and-drinks outlets being opened on a regular basis.

We should help promote and support them with our patronage, and try to ensure that the best ones will succeed, and that most of them can at least manage to survive to see it to the next decade.

Bon appétit!