Body of elderly man found in burnt car in Niah

MIRI (June 15): The body of an elderly man was found slumped in the driver’s seat of a car which caught fire at the entrance to a farm in Suai, Niah on Friday night.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the deceased was identified as Chen Kian Seong, 63, from Bandar Baru Permyjaya Miri.

“Six members from the Batu Niah fire station rushed to the scene as soon as they received the call about the fire at 11.05pm. When they arrived at the scene, they found the fire involved a car that was completely burnt and the fire had been completely extinguished.

“After conducting an inspection, it was found there was a victim slumped in the driver’s seat,” he said in a statement today.

The spokesperson informed that no extinguishing operation had been carried out but the team worked to extricate the deceased’s body from the vehicle.

“The deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said.