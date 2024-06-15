Body of uni student found drowned in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 15): The body of a male student believed to have drowned was found at a lake in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here Saturday.

According to a spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a call regarding the incident was received at 8.32am and a team from the Kota Samarahan fire station was despatched to the scene.

The deceased was identified as Zoolfazairy Zaharen, 20, who was a student from the university, said the spokesperson.

“The body was found floating on the lake, 3 metres from Jambatan Cinta. Paramedics confirmed him dead at the scene,” he said in a statement.

The deceased was transported to the Sarawak General Hospital for post-mortem.