Bomba deploys K9 unit on third day of SAR for missing elderly woman in Marudi

MIRI (June 15): Assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) K9 Unit was deployed Saturday to locate an elderly woman feared missing in an orchard near Rumah Chabop Diau, Sungai Tarak, Lubok Amam Marudi.

A Bomba spokesperson said the third day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation was carried out by seven firefighters from the Marudi fire station, including the K9 unit led by operations commander Assistant Fire Chief Maureen Sim.

The victim, identified as 87-year-old Nyawa Unjong, was feared missing in the orchard after she failed to return home since Wednesday.

On the SAR yesterday, the Bomba team and villagers found new clues after stumbling upon a scarf belonging to the victim, which she had used to cover her head, as well as patches of fern believed to have been left by the victim in the orchard, approximately 400 metres from a residential area.

Aside from searching on land, the team also conducted searches in the water area as far as two kilometres away.