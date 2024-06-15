DBKK expands Self-Disposal Waste System

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): After the successful implementation of its Self-Disposal Waste System (Sistem Pelupusan Sampah Sendiri – SPSS) in Kampung Air and Medan Selera Anjung Senja, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) is expanding the system to Bandaran Berjaya here.

Bandaran Berjaya will be the third location for the system that allows residents or commercial premises operators to dispose of waste directly into collection trucks according to a set schedule said DBKK’s Deputy Director (Operations) Robert Lipon.

Lipon in a statement disclosed that effective from June 15, 2024 waste collection at Bandaran Berjaya will be done twice a day, and residents or premises operators will have 20 minutes to dispose of their waste into the collection trucks.

“Two areas in Bandaran Berjaya have been identified for waste collection, near Toojou Kota Kinabalu, operating from 6:30 am to 6:50 am and from 6:30 pm to 6:50 pm, and near Hotel Shangri La Kota Kinabalu from 7:00 am to 7:20 am and from 7:00 pm to 7:20 pm,” he said.

The SPSS was introduced on January 1, 2020, in Kampung Air, before being expanded to Medan Selera Anjung Senja on April 1, 2023.

The effectiveness of SPSS can be seen through a significant increase in urban residents’ cooperation to responsibly dispose of waste and heightened awareness of more effective waste management, contributing to Kota Kinabalu’s mission of becoming a clean, green and livable city.

Lipom said that as a result of the system’s implementation, some positive impacts include no scattered and foul-smelling waste, no leachate spills, no vandalism of trash bins and a reduction in the rodent population.

“Compliance with SPSS will be enforced by DBKK from time to time. Operators or residents found disposing waste outside the designated times will be fined under the By-Laws (Anti-Litter) 1984, Amendment 2005.

The fines range from not less than RM20 to not more than RM500 for each offense.

“Residents of Kota Kinabalu are urged to always maintain the city’s cleanliness and dispose of waste responsibly. The community is also encouraged to practice recycling and care for the environment for the well-being of future generations,” he said.