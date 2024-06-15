Don’t use allocations for Sabah Heart Centre – James

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): Allocations approved by the Federal Government for upgrading and building health clinics in the state must not be used for other purposes, stressed State Health Exco Datuk James Ratib.

James who is also Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, made the call after he was informed that the allocations for the several health clinics in Sabah would be used for the setting up of the Sabah Heart Centre instead.

“I am perplexed … I was made to understand by the state Health Department that the approved allocations for a few health clinics like the ones in Tenom, Tangkarason and Mansiat would be used to top up the RM80 million allocation for the Sabah Heart Centre that was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I am strongly against the allocations for the health clinics being used to top up the allocation for the Heart Centre. I was recently informed of the matter and this is not fair. So I urge the Health Ministry to leave allocations approved for upgrading and building projects alone,” he said.

“I will write to the Health Ministry to inform them not to use the allocations approved for the health clinics,” he said, adding that he also put a stop to the allocation for a CT Pet Scan in Sabah being ‘taken’ for the Heart Centre.

James also called on the Health Ministry to stick to the proposal to have the Heart Centre located at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Two (QEH II) as the cardiology ward is there.

“The facilities are already there and the ward only needs to be upgraded so why not just do that? Also the Health Minister announced that they are looking at setting up the Heart Centre in UMS, but the hospital there is still a long way from completion, we do not know when it can be completed.

“There is a desperate need for the Heart Centre and it is my hope that the cardiology ward in QEH II can be upgraded urgently,” he said when met after officiating the Family Care Clinic headquarters at Jalan Pantai here today.

James congratulated founder Dr Mathan Mohan Rao and Family Care Sabah Sdn Bhd directors for their effort in opening 30 branches in Sabah.

The opening of the headquarters will smoothen the operation process of the clinics, he said, adding that he wants to see private clinics opening up branches in the rural areas and supplement the services provided by the government medical facilities.

“In the rural areas there are plantations and estates which have many employees. By opening up branches and offering medical assistance to them, it will reduce patient congestion in the government clinics,” James said.