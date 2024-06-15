Dr Annuar: Federal Education Ministry must emulate Sarawak-Singapore education collab to boost standard

SIBU (June 15): The federal Ministry of Education (MoE) must emulate Sarawak in engaging Singapore to improve the country’s education standard, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister said the state government is one step ahead of Putrajaya in engaging Singapore in helping Sarawak in improving its education standard.

He said Sarawak has close collaboration with Singapore International Foundation (SIF) since July last year on the ‘Mathematics Pedagogical Learning, Understanding and Support’ (Math PLUS) programme, running from last year until 2027.

“Sarawak is asking for Singapore, not to train but rather, upgrade our Mathematics teachers for more sustainable long-term results.

“Our collaboration with SIF to upgrade Mathematics teachers involved 100 Mathematics teachers from the Southern regions of Sarawak being Kuching, Serian and Samarahan Divisions.

“My suggestion to the federal government is to follow Sarawak’s way in which they work together with SIF,” he told The Borneo Post recently.

Moreover, the Nangka assemblyman delved on the reasons for the partnership with SIF.

“The project aims to enhance teachers’ content and pedagogical knowledge in primary school Mathematics by improving their knowledge on challenging topics, strengthening their facilitation skills, and nurturing the growth of Professional Learning Communities (PLC) in schools through Structured Sharing Sessions (SSS),” he explained.

Elaborating on the project’s components, he said it comprised a Training of Trainers (ToT) Workshop (onsite and online), a professional sharing and study visit to Singapore for selected participants, online consultations, and SSS.

Dr Annuar was commenting on a Malay Mail report carried by The Borneo Post quoting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday, clarifying that the government will not be employing English teachers from Singapore to teach at Malaysian schools.

Instead, the Prime Minister reportedly explained that the suggested voluntary scheme will be a fully funded programme by the Singaporean government aimed at assisting Malaysia’s disadvantaged in mastering the English language.

On this, Dr Annuar expressed his doubt on the method of using volunteers and reiterated the partnership with SIF.

“Singapore is ranked among the best globally for their Programme for International Assessment (PISA) results. This is why we (Sarawak) are working with Singapore,” said Dr Annuar.