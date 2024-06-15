Fahmi: PM Anwar to announce good news about food items tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will announce good news regarding food items tomorrow, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Unity Government spokesman said the announcement is the result of good cooperation and understanding between the government and the industrial sector in an effort to assist the people.

“We await the prime minister’s announcement tomorrow. It concerns some common food items that we consume daily, so there is good news from the prime minister, not more than that,” he said.

“But it shows that when we have good cooperation from the industrial sector, the government, and an understanding that our intention is for the people, we are able to make announcements like the one the prime minister will make tomorrow,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after launching Mydin Mart Pantai Dalam and distributing Aidiladha contributions to residents in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency.

When asked if the announcement pertains to rice, Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, urged everyone to wait for the special announcement from the prime minister tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Fahmi expressed appreciation for the opening of Mydin Mart in Lembah Pantai, which offers affordable fresh products and goods without burdening the residents.

He also praised the hypermarket chain’s management for not raising prices, unlike many other traders who cite the government’s diesel subsidy rationalisation as a reason for price hikes.

“Mydin Holdings Berhad managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin explained earlier that there is no need for price hikes because the logistics sector still receives diesel subsidies where the cost is only RM2.15 per litre,” he said.

“So, I emphasise that the government’s subsidy rationalisation aims to curb smuggling activities, and reports from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living indicate a sudden change in diesel sales patterns, giving us confidence to continue subsidies for deserving and needy groups,” he added.

He also urged the public to utilise the ‘price checker’ app developed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to compare prices and obtain goods at lower prices.

Furthermore, Fahmi said that efforts have been initiated to promote local products as preferred choices to contribute to the public.

He highlighted that these efforts can assist local products, particularly those from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which are guaranteed to be of quality and affordable, introduced at all levels. ― Bernama