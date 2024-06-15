Food aid delivery in Ulu Baram turns to emergency flight for Penan man with heart problems

MIRI (June 15): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has airlifted over 3.64 tonnes of food aid for flood victims in Kampung Long Sait and Long Kerong in Ulu Baram over two days earlier this week.

The food aid delivery also turned into a medical evacuation (Medevac) flight after an ailing 84-year-old Penan villager with heart problems needed urgent medical treatment at Miri hospital.

The food aid from the Welfare Department was delivered to the site using a Mi-171 helicopter flown by assistant fire commissioner Sofian Ahmed and assistant pilot Robert James, which took over eight hours.

According to Robert, the first sortie was carried out on June 10 with the delivery of 1,040kg of food supplies.

Accompanying the flight were Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala and representatives from Welfare Department and Bario District Office.

“The task continued on June 11 and was completed with the delivery of the remaining 2,600kg. All supply deliveries have been centralised at Long Sait, since the landing site at Long Kerong is not suitable to accommodate the Mi-171 helicopter,” he said in a statement issued by Bomba.

Coincidentally, on the second day of delivery, the Bomba team helped to evacuate an 84-year-old male patient who was suffering from health problems.

The patient, along with two companions, was transported from Long Sait to Miri Hospital for further treatment.