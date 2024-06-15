Four best contingents at Gawai Dayak Niti Daun 2024 parade bring home RM5,000 each

KUCHING (June 15): Four contingents brought home RM5,000 cash prize after winning the best contingent in their respective categories at the Gawai Dayak Niti Daun 2024 parade today.

They are Kelab Rekreasi Pengguna dan Pengurusan Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tematu for the category Bidayuh non-governmental organisation (NGO) category; Raban Betong 2024 A for the Iban NGO category; National Association of Kenyah Sarawak for Orang Ulu NGO category; and Sarawak Agriculture Department for the Others category.

Persatuan Pewaris Adat Asal Singai Bau took first runner-up in the Bidayuh NGO category while second runner-up was DBNA Serapi Branch.

For the Iban NGO Category, Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) took the first runner-up spot while Kebudayaan Dayak Bumi Kenyalang second runner-up.

Persatuan Kayan Sarawak Kuching Branch was the first runner-up for the Orang Ulu NGO category while second runner-up was Persatuan Wanita Kayan Sarawak.

For the Others category, Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Sarawak 1 came in second followed by RRD Bujang Berani in third place.

The first runner-ups and second runner-up received RM3,000 and RM2,000 each respectively.