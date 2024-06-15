GRS: Demonstrators have ulterior motive

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led state government has shown its magnanimity in acknowledging the concerns raised by demonstrators regarding the ongoing water issues, said its information chief, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

He said the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Works Datuk Shahelmy Yahya to meet with demonstrators and to receive the group’s memorandum on behalf of the Chief Minister indicates the state government’s openness to public engagement and transparency.

However, the group insisted on delivering the memorandum directly to the Chief Minister, suggesting ulterior motive and insincerity.

Joniston said the open support from the opposition Warisan youth wing raised questions about the demonstration’s true intent.

“It is crucial to consider whether this demonstration genuinely addresses water issues or if it is politically motivated to undermine the state government.

“Some demonstrators directed unkind remarks at the Chief Minister, suggesting a politically charged agenda rather than genuine concern for water issues,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Joniston said the participation of individuals without identification documents is also concerning and warrants further investigation.

“What is important is that the State government has acknowledged the longstanding water challenges and that efforts are ongoing to resolve them.

“It is a legacy problem inherited since the previous administrations, including when Warisan was in power, but the current state government remains dedicated to finding effective solutions,” he said.

He added significant funds have been allocated to improve water supply, including in the rural areas, and these improvements will take time.

“While the GRS State government respects the right to peaceful demonstration, we urge constructive cooperation to address these critical issues together.

“Certain groups may continue organising demonstrations under the guise of upholding democratic rights, but the state government’s commitment to resolving water issues, along with other concerns such as electricity and roads, will be proven over time,” he said.

On Friday afternoon, a group of University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students walked for about 2.5 kilometres from their campus to Menara Kinabalu where the Chief Minister’s office is located.

They refused to hand over the memorandum on the water supply problem at UMS to Shahelmey but insisted that they will only pass it personally to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.