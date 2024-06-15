Heavy downpour fails to dampen spirits of Gawai Dayak Niti Daun 2024 participants

KUCHING (June 15): Despite sudden heavy downpour this afternoon, participants at the Gawai Dayak Niti Daun 2024 cultural parade remained enthusiastic and continued on with the parade.

Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, who also joined the parade, said participants in their intricate traditional costumes remained steadfast and continued to march some 1km from Tun Jugah mall to Kuching Waterfront.

“We want to thank them for their strong dedication and spirit,” he told The Borneo Post when met.

As the organising chairman for the parade, Billy said the participants included 98 contingent groups and 13 decorated vehicles or floats, where each contingent consists of 30 individuals average while each float was limited to 10 individuals.

All in all, there were over 3,000 participants from various Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government departments, Dayak cultural organisations as well as community leaders statewide during the parade.

He added that each participant received RM70 as a token of appreciation and an additional RM30 as a food allowance.

“For the floats, we have allocated RM4,000 each for their decoration,” he said.

When asked about funding, Billy said it came from various sources, primarily from the Premier’s Department.

“We accommodate everything within the Gawai Dayak 2024 celebration fund under Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas,” he said.

During the start of the parade, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated in the “pisien” ritual to seek blessings and goodwill for the Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade 2024 at Tun Jugah Mall.

Pisien in a Bidayuh tradition to honour the ancestral spirit and to pray for bounty harvests.

He was accompanied by deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Education, Innovation, and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, and other dignitaries leading the parade to the Kuching Waterfront at 2.14pm.