Idris hopes prosecution against social media writers out to demonise state’s leaders will be held in S’wak

KUCHING (June 15): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Information chief Dato Idris Buang hopes the court proceeding, if any, on quarters hitting out at Sarawak’s leadership on social media will be held in Sarawak.

The Muara Tuang assemblyman said since the police reports lodged against the social media writers were made in Sarawak, the prosecution should also take place in the state.

“We hope if there is any prosecution in the criminal courts on the writer and people behind the news portal, I think we in Sarawak would very much like that it be held in the state where the police reports were mostly made.

“At least we can get to know ‘you all face-to-face’,” he said in a statement today.

Having said that, Idris also called upon the social media writer as well as the portal itself to stop making or publishing any more provocative articles.

He even described the articles as “full of gibberish”.

“We do not wish to respond to your statements because it is already in the hands of the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission now.

“All you need to do is answer the authorities, especially on your intentions and purpose of putting up such offensive and malicious content as you did,” he said.

In May, Idris said those social media writers were in essence disseminators of falsehood and seemingly acted like harbingers of doom and likened those articles to poison pen letters.

He thus advised Sarawakians to ignore those news portals on social media and pointed out the writers were jealous of the political stability and harmony in the state.