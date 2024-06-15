Immigration Dept detains 35 illegal foreign workers in Miri oil palm plantation

MIRI (June 15): A total of 35 illegal foreign workers were detained by the Malaysian Immigration Department in a surprise operation carried out in an oil palm plantation in Lambir/Bukit Song early Friday morning.

The Sarawak Immigration Department in a Facebook post said the operation was carried out jointly with the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

“It was found that the plantation employer, who was advised to register foreign workers with the Labour Recalibration Programme, had failed to do so,” it said.

The department added that the detained foreign workers were found to have overstayed, and not having valid travel documents or passports to stay in Malaysia.

“All individuals have been detained for further investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” it added.

On that note, the department advised employers to be more responsible and apply working permits for their foreign workers to avoid legal action.