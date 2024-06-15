Juanda: Steps taken to ensure integrity in administration

BINTULU (June 15): The Sarawak government is taking various steps to ensure its administration operates with integrity in line with the Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance 2023, said Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

The Deputy Minister in Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) said in November 2022, the state government established a special cabinet committee to audit the annual reports and budgets of government agencies, local authorities (PBT) and statutory bodies before they are presented to the cabinet for approval.

He said in the last State Legislative Assembly session, the Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance 2023 was approved and it came into effect in April this year.

“The appointment of the first Ombudsman chief will be announced by the government. The Ombudsman currently covers state government officials, government-linked companies, PBTs and statutory bodies.

“In order to prevent misconduct, this unit will investigate any criminal or corruption-related offences. The findings of the investigations will be handed over to the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action,” he said.

He said this during the ‘Integrity Message’ ceremony for Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) staff and management, as well as community leaders, here yesterday.

“The important thing is to have facts and evidence that justify an investigation to maintain the well-being of the people as well as to prevent abuse of power and injustice – all of which aim to strengthen the integrity of Sarawakians,” he added.

Juanda also said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg wants to see all Sarawakians – from the top levels to the grassroots – practise integrity.

“We hope this message of integrity is understood from the top down. Any misconduct must be reported. If not, people will assume corruption and abuse of power are normal.”

He also said the public is encouraged to become whistleblowers and monitor problems in their respective areas.

“We need to explain this process to the community, and sometimes it is appropriate to hold dialogues to facilitate the public in making complaints, which can then be addressed by the authorities,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee, BDA deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, BDA general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari and BDA deputy general manager Abdul Rahim Abdullah.