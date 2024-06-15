Kelab Anak Bukit Saban members ecstatic to join Gawai Cultural Parade again this year

KUCHING (June 15): The Kelab Anak Bukit Saban members involved in the Gawai Cultural Parade today were excited to be part of the parade taking place here today.

They said they have been anticipating the celebration since last year and are now thrilled the day has finally arrived.

“I can’t wait to be a part of this parade because me and my fellow villagers have been talking about this event since last year.

“When we participated in this parade last year, we realised how big of an event it was; hence, we wanted to join again this year,” said a member of the contingent Palima Ngadan, who is also a village chief from Sungai Rian, Anyut, Ulu Paku.

Another participant Leonora Lamban commented that she and her friends prepared for weeks before the celebration to find the right attire to wear.

The lass hailing from Senunok, Ulu Paku, Spaoh said last year’s event was spectacular for her, as it showcased the unique cultures of the Dayak natives of Borneo.

“I always loved to participate in events that highlight Dayak-related culture and there is nothing more beautiful to me than celebrating the Gawai Dayak festival.

“Gawai Dayak is a celebration of Dayak culture, and this parade is the type of event I enjoy the most as it highlights Dayak identity — it gives me a chance to show my roots because I am a Dayak,” she enthused.

As for contingent head Chambai Mancha, the parade — also known as ‘Niti Daun’ by the Iban community — is indeed a celebration of Dayak culture and Dayaks should be honoured to participate in it.

He opined it celebrates togetherness among the people of Sarawak regardless of whether they come from the Dayak community or not.

“We are honoured to participate in the parade, because we want to show support for this event that promotes our culture.

“Those who are not from the Dayak community are also most welcomed to join this parade or the Gawai Dayak celebration as a whole because this is a celebration for everyone,” he said.

The Bukit Saban contingent is special as they represent the constituency of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, which is also where he comes from.

Uggah is also advisor for the state-level Gawai Dayak Festival organising committee.

A total of 99 contingents, including 13 floats or decorated vehicles, will participate in the parade today; showcasing the rich diversity of various ethnic groups and traditional attire in Sarawak.

A delegation from the Kadazan Dusun ethnic group in Sabah has also been invited to liven up the festivities.