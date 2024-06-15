Kuching’s Li Garden Restaurant dedicated in preserving Chaozhou cuisines

KUCHING (June 15): Li Garden Restaurant exemplifies its dedication to culinary culture and the preservation of authentic Chaozhou flavours by offering a selection of refined and exquisite dishes to its patrons.

The restaurant at CityONE Megamall yesterday invited Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and China consul-general in Kuching Xing Weiping for a special culinary preview ahead of its upcoming showcase at Penview Convention Centre (PCC).

Owner Loh Siaw Kuei said the restaurant has invited renowned chef Ye Fei from China along with his team to showcase Chaozhou culinary techniques.

“We aim to spread the warmth of our hometown flavours and promote Chaozhou culinary culture in Sarawak,” he said.

The upcoming cuisine showcase, set to commence at 2pm on June 15, aligns with the 160th anniversary celebration of Kuching Teochew Association.

Loh, who is also Agricultural Committee chairman of the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI), said Chaozhou cuisine is recognised as a cherished gem within Chinese culinary traditions.

He said Li Garden Restaurant specialises in Cantonese and Chaozhou cuisines, with a strong emphasis on using high-quality ingredients.

“We prepare our dishes with care, incorporating techniques from both Chinese and Western culinary practices to create fresh, flavourful dishes.”

Loh underscored the restaurant’s focus on promoting the health and well-being of customers while ensuring their dishes achieve a harmonious balance of colour, aroma and taste.

“Furthermore, we build connections with renowned chefs from various regions to enhance our chefs’ culinary skills and provide our customers with exceptional dining experience,” he added.

Among the featured dishes highlighted during the food-tasting session included roasted lion-head (Shitou) goose, fish cooked with yam, and oyster omelette.