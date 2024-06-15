Man with 12 criminal records nabbed for Sibu housebreaking

SIBU (June 15): A habitual criminal was arrested recently by police in connection with a housebreaking at Jalan Bandong here.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said in a statement today that the suspect, 27, was nabbed by a CID team along Jalan Foochow around 4.30pm on June 9.

“Interrogation of the suspect led to the recovery of a television reported stolen during the May 27 housebreaking.

“The suspect, who has 12 prior criminal records including one for drugs, was further remanded today (June 15) for further investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Zulkipli said if convicted, the suspect faces up to five years in jail and also liable to a fine.

“If the offence involves theft, the imprisonment term can be extended to 14 years, and for any second or subsequent offences, the perpetrator shall also be fined and caned,” he added.