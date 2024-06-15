MCMC requests removal of online content allegedly revealing investigation details in Zayn Rayyan case

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has asked the administrators of social media platforms, including TikTok and Telegram, to take down content allegedly disclosing leaked investigation details related to the case of murdered autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin.

In a statement today, MCMC identified several social media pages allegedly displaying such information and described the dissemination as irresponsible and potentially interfering with case proceedings.

“Social media users are also advised to delete posts or any comments that may spark speculation, and the public are cautioned not to share unverified or false information,” according to the MCMC statement.

MCMC highlighted that sharing false or unverified information may constitute an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with penalties of up to RM50,000 in fines, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, and an additional fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Earlier, content allegedly detailing information about the Zayn Rayyan case spread across social media, sparking widespread speculation.

Director of Criminal Investigation Department Bukit Aman Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain reportedly said yesterday that the police would request MCMC to remove viral content related to the case.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on December 5 last year. His body was found a day later, some 200m near the family home at Idaman Apartments in Damansara Damai.

His parents Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29, are accused of neglecting their six-year-old son, potentially causing him physical injury.

The charges were brought under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 34 of the same law, and carry a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to 20 years’ imprisonment, or both, if a guilty verdict is handed down.

The couple were initially detained in Puncak Alam, Selangor on May 31 and remanded for 13 days from June 1 to assist a murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. – Malay Mail