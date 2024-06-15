Miri’s music studio, association show support for SCCS’ Go Bald campaign

MIRI (June 15): T Home Music Studio together with Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Association will be supporting Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society’s (SCCS) ‘Go Bald’ campaign, taking place here tomorrow (June 16).

Studio founder and trainer Yap Yau Fung said ahead of the event, some 70 of its dancers will deliver a performance today at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.

“The dancers’ parents are thrilled to see their children perform to support SCCS because it is a great opportunity to teach them about childhood cancer,” said Yap.

Meanwhile, Wai Sheng co-founder and coach Vincent Chee revealed that in addition to his lion dance troupe’s performance tomorrow, he will also have his head shaved to show his unwavering support to children battling cancer.

“The Go Bald campaign is the largest of its kind in Sarawak and over the past 14 years, it has helped countless families with children who are battling cancer endure the toughest times and provide steadfast support.

“We were excited when SCCS’ liaison officer and volunteer Jocelyn Hee approached us for help because we get to entertain and attract the public for a good cause,” he said.

He added the lion dance is a symbol of celebration that is well enjoyed by different races and ethnicities in Sarawak.

“Therefore, having a lion dance performance can attract attendees to the SCCS event.”

SCCS is targeting to raise RM1 million from the Go Bald campaign to cover expenses like accommodation and monthly financial aid, which includes specialised treatments and hospital equipment, as well as to provide emotional support to young patients along their journey.