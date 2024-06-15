MMEA detains three fishing boats off Kuala Suai

MIRI (June 15): Three local fishing boats were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) some 3.3 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Suai on Thursday.

According to Miri Maritime Zone Director Maritime Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad, the fishing boats were detained at 10.49am by MMEA while patrolling Miri waters.

“The fishing boats were detained because they were suspected of committing an offence under the Fisheries Act 1985, namely violating the conditions of their valid licence by carrying out fishing activities at a position less than 12 nautical miles from the coast.

“The results of the inspection and search carried out on the fishing boats found 17 crew including the skipper comprising of two local citizens and 15 Indonesians between the ages of 19 to 58 years old.

“Also confiscated was the catch amounting to over 1,000kg of fish of various species estimated to be worth almost RM1,500,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairol disclosed the fishing boats were then taken to the Miri Vessel Detention Centre before being handed over to MMEA investigating officers for further investigation.

He said MMEA will continue to be committed in enforcing the law in Malaysia’s maritime zones and will not compromise with any offenders.

For any information, complaints and emergency incidents at sea, the public can contact the Malaysian Emergency Response Service (MERS) at 999 or the Miri Maritime Zone Operations Center at 085-418204.

In addition, information and complaints can also be channelled to the Sarawak State Maritime Operations Center at 082-432544 or 082-432016.