Motorcyclist perishes, pillion rider injured in collision with lorry at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (June 15): A male motorcyclist died while a female pillion rider sustained injuries on her left leg after their motorcycle collided with a lorry at Mile 16, Jalan Kuching-Serian here on Friday.

According to Padawan district police chief Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the incident was believed to have occurred at 6.30pm.

“The incident involved two vehicles; a motorcycle ridden by two individuals and a lorry driven by a man. The motorcyclist died while the pillion rider was injured,” he said when contacted.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.