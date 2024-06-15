Muaythai phenom Jojo cheers mom on at Strongman Challenge 2024 in Kuching

KUCHING (June 15): Muaythai sensation Johan Ghazali, fondly known as ‘Jojo’, cheered on his mother Jennana Lynn Johnson at the Strongman Challenge 2024 at the Kuching police training centre (Pulapol) today.

Johnson is the wife of SAC Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali, who is the commandant of the Kuching Pulapol.

She was among 160 participants in the challenge, which is held for the first time here, said organising chairman Supt Ernest John, who is also Kuching Pulapol deputy commandant.

According to him, male participants have to take up seven disciplines while female participants have to take up five.

These disciplines are the tyre flip (maximum of 450kg); farmer’s walk (170kg over 20m); yoke walk (160kg over 20m); lorry pull (five-tonne lorry over 25m); bear hug (70 litres of water over 20m); car deadlift (1,200kg); and Atlas stone (90kg).

“This is the first time that the Strongman Challenge is held at the Kuching Pulapol — we will see later if it can be turned into an annual event. But now, thanks to our commandant (Zulfikar) for being the event’s patron and the Sarawak Strongestman Association led by ASP Ricky Poh and Desmond Joseph Sandai for providing technical support,” he said.

The 160 participants hail from all over Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan and are comprised mostly of uniformed bodies, including the policy and military, as well as members of the public, said Ernest.

He pointed out the wives of Pulapol Kuching chiefs were encouraged to take part and add to the merriment of the event.

The prizegiving ceremony will be officiated by Zulfikar later today.

When met, Zulfikar said the subsequent Strongman Challenge should be more interesting as they might add the obstacles event, which will test participants not only on their strength but speed and agility as well.

“Today’s event is just to test strength,” he said.

He encouraged more participants regardless of size or height to join the challenge when the obstacles event is added.

“However, the places for the events will vary and might be dependent on wherever the facilities would be,” he added.