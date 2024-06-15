National powerlifter Bonnie hopeful of maintaining top ranking at Paris Paralympics

KUCHING (June 15): National para powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin is hoping to maintain his top ranking at the Paris Paralympics in August.

Bonnie, who won the gold medal in the men’s 72kg at the Tokyo Olympics four years ago, just resumed his training after recovering from an injury to his right shoulder.

“I have started light training as my shoulder is about 90 per cent healed and I should be completely healed by August,” he told reporters when met at the 100 Days Countdown to Para Sukma XXI at a hotel here on Friday.

When asked if he planned to break any records at the coming games, he replied: “I don’t know yet because I have just resumed my training.”

Bonnie is one of four para athletes from Sarawak who qualified for the Paris Paralympics from Aug 28-Sept 9.

The other three are powerlifter Jong Yee Khie, swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkifli and boccia player Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman.