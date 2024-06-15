Police: No foul play in death of uni student found floating in Unimas lake

KUCHING (June 15): There were no signs of foul play or elements found on a university student, whose body was found at a lake in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) today, said Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Jaimi Husin.

In a statement, he said the deceased, identified as Zoolfazairy Zaharen, 20, was reported missing by the university’s dormitory.

“The deceased was last seen on June 14. A report was lodged today after he was not present at the dormitory.

“Initial investigations found no signs of foul play or criminal elements on the body.

“Identification has also been done by family members and confirmed that the body belonged to the student,” he said.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said a call regarding the incident was received at 8.32am and a team from the Kota Samarahan fire station was despatched to the scene.

The body was found floating on the lake, three metres from Jambatan Cinta.

Paramedics confirmed him dead at the scene.

Those who are lonely, in distress or despair, or having suicidal thoughts can contact the Befrienders Kuching helpline on 082-242800 to receive emotional support from 6.30pm to 9.30pm every day, or email [email protected].

Befrienders Kuching was established in 2018 by a group of mental health practitioners and caregivers (psychiatrists, psychologists, medical officers, psychology graduates and enthusiasts).