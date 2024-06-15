Prisoner allegedly sodomised by cellmate

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): A prison inmate who is convicted for murder may face new charges after being accused of sodomising a fellow cellmate at the central prison here.

The suspect, a Filipino, who was handed down a 40-year jail sentence with 12 strokes of the cane for killing an e-hailing driver five years ago, is said to have committed sodomy multiple times on his fellow cellmate.

It is learnt that the victim was threatened with a self-made sharp weapon during the alleged incidents.

The victim however remains silent due to fear of being killed by the suspect.

He only informed doctors of the alleged crime when he fell ill and had to be hospitalised recently.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said they received a report on the incident on May 30 and opened investigation papers on May 31.

The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent.