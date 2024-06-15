Register children with autism for early intervention support, Nancy tells parents, guardians

KUCHING (June 15): Parents and guardians are urged to register their children with autism to provide them with essential early intervention support for their developmental needs, says Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

The Federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development said by registering would make it easier to identify how many professionals are needed to contribute their expertise in teaching children with autism, including in Sarawak.

“As I mentioned earlier, those registered with us under the OKU (disabled) category do not represent the total number because many others have yet to register.

“There are still many who have not registered, and we encourage them to register so that we can plan what we want to do, how many teaching staff are needed, and open this space for universities.

“We focus more on providing grants for those who want to carry out activities, as many are already engaged in such efforts,” she said as cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report during Autism Empowerment Weekend held at Borneo Cultures Museum today.

Meanwhile, Nancy also said the shortage of certified professionals to handle programmes for individuals with special needs, particularly autism, will be raised with the Education Ministry.

She said her ministry would discuss and provide recommendations to the Education Mnistry to bring this issue before the Cabinet for action.

Earlier, in her speech, Nancy highlighted that autism is a developmental disorder affecting early childhood, stemming from neurological impairments that impact communication, social interactions and individual behavior.

“Studies have shown that early intervention can significantly enhance learning, social skills and emotional development among individuals with autism.

“With proper guidance, support, access to quality education and skills training, they can lead independent lives and pursue productive employment opportunities,” she said.