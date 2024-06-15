Sarawak Metro begins site clearing for KUTS Red Line terminus at Pending

KUCHING (June 15): Site clearing has begun to develop the terminus for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Red Line in the Pending area, said Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd.

It said the Red Line, which begins from Kuching Sentral, stretches 12.3km and will have seven stations — with the last station in Pending.

“The terminus station will also serve as the starting point for the Green Line from Pending to Damai Central covering a distance of 30km,” it said in a Facebook post today.

Sarawak Metro, a subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), has been entrusted to develop, operate and maintain the KUTS which is under the purview of the Transport Ministry.

In an earlier Facebook post on May 18, Sarawak Metro said all three lines of the KUTS project are scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2027.