SEB takes proactive measures to enhance power supply reliability in Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Simunjan

KUCHING (June 15): Sarawak Energy (SEB) is intensifying its efforts to enhance the reliability of electrical supply in Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau and Simunjan through investment in infrastructure upgrades and improved maintenance strategies.

When completed, the short, medium and long-term plans will see greater reliability in the Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau and Simunjan areas, said Sarawak Energy in a press release yesterday.

These additional proactive measures to address the issue include scheduled maintenance outages that may cause short term inconvenience, as power disruptions caused by the scheduled shutdowns are necessary for safe repair works and equipment replacement.

Last year, Sarawak Energy completed the installation of new 33kV underground cables from Serian to the Gedong junction to reinforce supply to Simunjan.

Sarawak Energy is also planning to build Sebuyau substation, to significantly improve supply reliability and minimise vulnerability to outages caused by external factors on long lines.

“There are plans in the immediate future to install dedicated insulated distribution lines using the Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) system in Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau and Simunjan areas.

“This system can withstand momentary contact with crops or vegetation without causing interruptions,” said Sarawak Energy.

“Sarawak Energy is committed to providing reliable electricity to all our customers and deeply regrets the inconvenience caused by supply interruptions in the Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau and Simunjan areas,” said Sarawak Energy’s regional manager for the Western Region Tan Joo Kok.

Sarawak’s transmission and rural distribution power lines extend through jungles, farms and plantations to reach village households.

This extensive network faces challenges such as vegetation and wildlife interference, severe weather and aging equipment.

According to Tan, these factors are among the main contributors of power interruptions in Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau and Simunjan, where electricity is mainly supplied by overhead lines that are vulnerable to these issues.

To address these issues, he said Sarawak Energy had already implemented immediate and short-term measures such as more frequent regular line inspection scanning, clearing vegetation along the lines, and performing necessary maintenance.

“Sarawak Energy is also actively replacing aging equipment and installing smart equipment that leverage on digital technology to enable efficient switching operations. This will help expedite the restoration of electricity supply during downtimes.

“These steps are part of our continuous efforts to enhance the performance of our lines and reduce disruptions for our customers in Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau and Simunjan,” he said.

Tan also explained that some of the power disruptions are due to necessary scheduled shutdowns for safe repair works and equipment replacement, and to implement the various supply reliability projects and initiatives.

Scheduled shutdowns are also required to connect new customers such as applicants under the Additional Late Application Fund (Alaf) initiative and to energise new street lightings that are installed in Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau and Simunjan areas.

“Some outages are inevitable due to the need for system shutdowns when we conduct new customer connections and maintenance. However, we are committed to ensure power supply is restored in the shortest time possible to ensure minimal disruption,” he said.

He said these improvement initiatives complement Sarawak Energy’s other projects in the area, including the construction of the 33/11kV Asajaya Substation commissioned on Dec 30, 2021, the installation of the 33kV double circuit to the Asajaya Substation, and the 11kV reinforcements at Tambirat and Asajaya.

Tan also emphasised the dangers associated with planting or cutting trees near electrical lines, as these activities can endanger lives and cause power outages.

“During severe weather, tree branches can fall onto lines, posing risks of electrocution and supply interruptions. We strongly urge the public to avoid planting trees near power lines and to contact Sarawak Energy for assistance in trimming branches that are close to them, as this is extremely dangerous,” he said.

Sarawak Energy is seeking cooperation from the public to immediately notify the utility of any outages, as its technical teams are on 24-hour standby to immediately address any issues.

To report an outage, members of the public can reach Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, email at [email protected], use the SEB care mobile

app, or chat with virtual agent CARINA.