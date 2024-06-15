SMK Tung Hua students invent flood water level monitoring smartphone system

SIBU (June 15): Two SMK Tung Hua students here received praise from Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng for inventing a flash guard system to monitor water levels in flood-prone areas via smartphones.

The young inventors, Adem Ngieng Jian Kai, 17, and Ethen Lau Dee Hung, 14, installed the device at four locations – Jalan Merlin, SMK Tung Hua, SMK Sungai Merah, and SMK Bandar Sibu.

According to Ngieng, the choice of these locations was based on areas prone to flash floods during heavy rain.

“Basically, we created a product called the Flash Guard System to help residents in certain areas monitor water levels.

“It is a system to inform the residents involved about flash floods,” he said when met by reporters at Jalan Merlin here today after a visit by Chieng.

The public who wants to try the system can scan the QR code placed near the locations where they are currently installed.

If the water level in the area rises, the public who have scanned the QR code will receive notifications in their Telegram app.

Chieng said the project aimed to help ensure that the public is informed about water levels in areas frequently affected by floods.

He said the students’ efforts in applying what they learned in school to this project are impressive and should be emulated.

“When they came to me for support, I was amazed by the great idea, especially since Bukit Assek area has flood issues.

“With this, we can detect it online. This system has the potential to be further developed if proven effective and could even reach international markets,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of expanding the project to other flood-prone areas, Chieng said it would be considered.

“If this project succeeds, I can bring it to the Resident’s Office so we can install it throughout the Sibu division,” he said.