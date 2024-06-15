Some 600 delegates gather to mark 160th anniversary of Kuching Teochew Assoc

KUCHING (June 15): Some 600 delegates from China, France, Myanmar, Indonesia and Singapore as well as the Peninsula are in the city to mark the 160th anniversary of the Kuching Teochew Association.

The association has lined up a series of activities at the Penview Convention Centre in Demak Laut here for the anniversary celebration.

Among the activities are a trade fair and photograph exhibition, which is taking place today from 10am-8pm. On Sunday, the trade fair will be held from 10am-4pm while the photograph exhibition will be held from 10am-1pm.

Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How was the guest of honour, and he officiated the opening of the photograph exhibition.

In delivering his remarks, See extended a warm welcome to the delegates and said he was pleased to see such a large number taking part in the anniversary celebration with today’s activities focused on promoting local delicacies to overseas visitors to expand the market.

“The main purpose of Chinese people migrating south and Europeans crossing the east to Southeast Asia was to purchase spices. Spices serve to make our food tastier, and Sarawak produces spices.

“Our international delegates can take this opportunity to bring home our spices,” he said.

See pointed out Sarawak has a rich variety of delicacies to offer, including street food and traditional dishes.

He was delighted to note the trade fair was highlighting Sarawak’s delicacies and cultural heritage, which should serve as a platform to promote the colourful Teochew culture to visitors abroad.

“I believe this will help enhance mutual understanding and respect in terms of culture and heritage. We welcome all to explore our local and traditional delicacies, as well as other products and services offered at all the booths lined up at the trade fair.

“This is also an avenue for people to exchange dialogue as well as explore business opportunities,” he said, adding it was a great honour to have Chinese decorated chef Ye Fei demonstrate their culinary skills.

See also extended his appreciation to those who rendered their support for the activities to promote Sarawak’s special delicacies to the world.