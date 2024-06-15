St Columba School aims to be institution that builds good future, says bishop

MIRI (June 15): St Columba School is committed to become an institution that not only produces certificate holders and academic achievers but is also committed in being an institution that builds a good future.

Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, said the school that was established 95 years ago has been thriving, thanks to those involved in making it happen.

“Thanks to the staff – both teachers and support staff – parents and students, along with the school’s board of management and parish clergy for your dedication, hard work, trust, commitment and dedication. All of these and more have made our school what it is.

“That said, we are committed to maintaining our particular ethos and character as a mission or church school, as we build students and citizens with well-rounded formation, character and attitude,” said the Bishop in his speech read out by the Vicar of St Columba’s Parish Revd Rodriguez Unak Charles, when officiating the 95th St Columba Patronal Day yesterday.

Meanwhile, acting principal Ha Pick Yieng said the Patronal Day is not only a celebration of the school’s founding, it is also a celebration of St Columba’s collective achievements of the past year and aspirations for the future.

“Our school has achieved average school grade (GPS) of 4.62, which surpassed average state grade of 4.92, with 91.33 per cent of candidates eligible to receive a certificate and 61.27 per cent, equivalent to 106 out of 173 candidates, passed all the subjects.

“Overall, seven subjects achieved 100 per cent passing, four subjects show improvement in passing percentage and six subjects show improvement in average subject grade. With that, St Columba managed to produce 32 candidates who scored 6As and above and eight straight As,” Ha said in her remarks.

She thanked the school board for the tireless efforts in ensuring the school has the resources and needed support; Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for volunteering at school; teachers for their commitment in nurturing the minds and hearts of students; and parents for entrusting the school with the education and well-being of their children.

Also present were chairman of St Columba School Board of Management Simon Ilus, headmistress of SK St Columba Eno Liau, the Archdeacon of Northern Archdeaconry Ramdan Mejem, PTA chairman Paul Ting and chairman of St Columba Alumni Association Karambir Singh.