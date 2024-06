S’wak Health Dept releases Flying Doctor Service schedule for June 18-July 1

KUCHING (June 15): The Sarawak Health Department’s Flying Doctor Service (PDU) will be made available in Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bintulu, Miri and Kapit from June 18-July 1.

In Samarahan, the team will serve the community in Plaie Atas on June 12 as well as Pedawan and Kampung Ijok (June 26).

In Sri Aman, the PDU is expected at Rh Lidom, Sg Paya, Menjuau and Rh Rimong, Begantong on June 18; Rh Bada, Ng Talong, Ulu Engkari and Rh Nyadang, Ulu Akup, Skrang on June 19; and Ng Bawei, Ulu Lemanak on June 20.

The team will visit Bintulu at Long Jawe, Belaga on June 21; Sang Anau, Baya Keling, Belaga (June 24); Long Jawe and Long Kebuho, Belaga (June 25); Long Tanyit, Belaga (June 26); Punan, Busang, Belaga (June 27); Rh Drick, Jelalong, Rh Felix, Tubau (June 27); Rh Robert, Long Biyak, Ulu Kakus (June 28); Lusong Laku, Belaga (June 28); Rh Renang, Rh Jaling, Sigu (July 1); and Long Kajang, Long Abit, Belaga (July 1).

In Miri, the PDU team will arrive at Ba Purau on June 19, Long Liau (June 20), Long Buken (June 21), Ba Ajeng (June 24), Ba Data Bila (June 25), and Long Kawi (June 26).

In Kapit, the mobile service will be offered at Rh Ajan Long Singut on June 18; Rh Achau and Rh Ngelambong (June 19); and Rh Ai Anak Jalin, Sg and Entawau, Bena, Balleh (June 20).

For enquiries, call senior medical assistant Junaidi Othman on 082-473200 (ext 416) or 013-8416735.