1,000 trees to be planted at Kemunyang Muslim Cemetery

SIBU (June 16): Sarawak Forest Department together with Lakis and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka Service Centre will plant 1,000 trees at Kemunyang Muslim Cemetery as part of the effort to create a greener Sarawak.

According to State Forest director Datu Hamden Mohammad, this initiative is a part of a programme to plant 100 million trees nationwide.

“Sarawak has been entrusted to plant 35 million trees out of 100 million, and we had achieved the target last Saturday.

“However, we will not stop there and will continue to plant more trees,” he told reporters during a programme yesterday.

He said the Green Malaysia Campaign will end in December 2025 and expressed his hope that the programme will continue since it is part of the state government’s agenda towards a greener Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said yesterday’s programme involved planting only 510 trees.

“The rest of the tress will be planted in stages later,” he added.

He also mentioned that the cemetery is about three years old and that his team is working to repair some of the facilities.

“Most importantly, we have a surau and van along with e-pusara, a system that allows the next-of-kin to locate their family members’ grave site online according to the given lot number,” he said.

Also present was Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.